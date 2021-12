It’s almost agonizingly small and looks dowdy to modern eyes, but the first-generation Honda Civic—like this one spotted in Santa Barbara, California—changed the world. The Civic wasn’t the first Honda car. The first Honda cars sold in America were barely cars. They had dinky 598cc, 36-horsepower two-cylinder engines that groaned on like overloaded rock polishers. And the S600 was super-tiny at only 125-inches over a 78.75-inch wheelbase while riding on tiny tires wrapped around 10-inch diameter wheels. There may be some nostalgia today for these misery machines, but back in 1969 when the first Honda S600 went on sale here as a 1970 model, it was immediately apparent that they were crap.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO