ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The Countdown To UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Officially Begins

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Countdown to UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier has officially begun. For the last time in 2021, it’s fight week, fight fans! This year’s lineup of pay-per-view fights culminates with the lightweight title bout many believe should have happened back in May to crown the new champion. That fight will now...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather gets mobbed in Mexico City

This week, Floyd Mayweather hit Mexico for the World Boxing Council Convention and got mobbed by a swarm of fans as he arrived. The five-weight world champion and all-around boxing legend got hit with a wave of love from the Mexico City faithful, known fanatics of the sport. Mayweather, who...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
dexerto.com

Tyson Fury responds to Logan Paul’s fight challenge

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has responded to YouTuber Logan Paul’s challenge to a fight, ahead of younger brother Tommy’s bout against Jake Paul on December 18. After months of going back and forth with challenges over social media, the date for a fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul was finally set for December 18, and tensions are already ramping up.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“I blame Ronda,” Frank Mir blames Ronda Rousey for motivating her daughter to pursue MMA

Frank Mir is one of the most prominent names in the MMA community, his daughter Isabella Mir is also following in her father’s footsteps as she begins her journey in MMA. It may sound very normal that a girl is trying to pursue a career in MMA but when the UFC started, Dana White claimed they will never allow women to compete in the UFC.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Julianna Peña
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Accused Of Fake Glove-Touch Gesture Before KO

MMA fighter Walter Pugliesi may be guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct by ditching a glove-touch agreement in favor of a swift KO victory. One of the universal and long-standing unwritten rules of MMA is that if you signal that you will touch gloves with the opposing fighter, then you touch gloves—or at the very least you don’t KO the opponent as an alternative.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#Ufc Champion#Combat#Tko#Brazilian#Mma
CBS Sports

UFC 269 -- Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier: Five biggest storylines to watch in Las Vegas

The final UFC pay-per-view card to close what has been a blockbuster 2021 for the promotion goes down on Saturday in Las Vegas with a lightweight title bout atop the marquee. Dustin Poirier will look to make a claim for fighter of the year honors when he challenges defending 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira in the main event while the recognized G.O.A.T. on the women's side, two-division champion Amanda Nunes, returns to defend her bantamweight crown for the first time since 2019.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov advises Dustin Poirier to be cautious in UFC title fight with Charles Oliveira: “This guy is real finisher, he’s very dangerous”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has advised former opponent Dustin Poirier to avoid the “red zone” of Charles Oliveira in their upcoming fight at UFC 269. Poirier (28-6 MMA) will challenge Oliveira (31-8 MMA) for the promotions lightweight world title on December 11 in Las Vegas. The fight will serve as Dustin Poirier’s...
UFC
mmanews.com

Peña Says People Are “Sleeping On” Her Ahead Of Nunes Title Fight

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julianna Peña believes people are unfairly writing her off ahead of her title fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 this weekend. After COVID-19 saw her initial championship challenge postponed, Peña will finally fight for UFC gold for the first time in Las Vegas this Saturday. “The Venezuelan Vixen” will enter the pay-per-view co-main event having gone 2-2 in her last four outings.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Quinton Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is known for his brute strength and his aggressive fighting style. Jackson’s eccentric personality added flavor every time he stepped on the ring. In this article, we’ll take a look at Quinton Jackson’s net worth in 2021. Quinton Jackson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $4 – $12...
CELEBRITIES
Bloody Elbow

UFC 269 midweek betting odds: Dustin Poirier favored to take lightweight belt from Charles Oliveira

UFC 269 is right around the corner (December 11th) and the promotion’s lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will be defending his belt against the former interim champ, Dustin Poirier. The unstoppable force that is Amanda Nunes will also be defending her bantamweight crown against TUF season 18 winner, Julianna Pena. Before we make it to fight night, let’s have a look at the betting odds for these two tussles.
UFC
mmanews.com

Julianna Peña Predicts “Very Long Night” For Amanda Nunes In Title Fight

Julianna Peña says Amanda Nunes shouldn’t be expecting another comfortable first-round win when they meet in the Octagon. After defending her featherweight gold at UFC 250 and 259, Nunes will be returning to 135 pounds this Saturday when Peña becomes the latest challenger to the dominant two-division reign of the “Lioness.” Despite going 2-2 in her last four bouts, which includes defeats to Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie, Peña secured a title shot after an exchange with the Brazilian on social media following the champ’s last fight.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy