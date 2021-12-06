Game Recap | SSK 17 WPG 21

Quick Hits from the Bombers Western Final win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at IG Field Sunday afternoon…. 1. OPENING THOUGHTS: They spit it up and coughed it up and, perhaps caught up in the holiday spirit, seemed determined to gift-wrap a berth in the 108th Grey Cup. Yet when it mattered most — and with their season at risk of being snuffed out a week too early — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers overcame all their mistakes and self-inflicted wounds by doing what they have done so often in 2021: imposing their will on an opponent before delivering a knockout punch.

