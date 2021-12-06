ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Game Recap | SSK 17 WPG 21

By Ed Tait
bluebombers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey spit it up and coughed it up and – perhaps caught up in the holiday spirit – the Winnipeg Blue Bombers certainly seemed all too willing to gift-wrap and give away a berth in the 108th Grey Cup. Yet when it mattered most, and with their season at...

www.bluebombers.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL
bluebombers.com

“We can and we will.”

It’s not so common a narrative that it has become cliché, but it is a theme that often follows around every Canadian Football League team at this time of year – and especially so in a rivalry game with win-or-start-packing consequences. Throughout this past week, Winnipeg Blue Bombers coaches and players were asked to take the temperature of their squad in the days leading up to Sunday’s Western Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at IG Field.
FOOTBALL
bluebombers.com

Quick Hits | SSK 17 WPG 21

Quick Hits from the Bombers Western Final win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at IG Field Sunday afternoon…. 1. OPENING THOUGHTS: They spit it up and coughed it up and, perhaps caught up in the holiday spirit, seemed determined to gift-wrap a berth in the 108th Grey Cup. Yet when it mattered most — and with their season at risk of being snuffed out a week too early — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers overcame all their mistakes and self-inflicted wounds by doing what they have done so often in 2021: imposing their will on an opponent before delivering a knockout punch.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nic Demski
Person
Zach Collaros
Person
Cody Fajardo
bluebombers.com

Upon Further Review | SSK 17 WPG 21

Adam Bighill slid into a chair in front a room full of media for his post-Western Final interviews, the raucous celebratory sounds of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers locker room seeping through the concrete walls. Featured prominently on the index finger of Bighill’s right hand and sparkling under the bright TV lights was his 2019 Grey Cup ring.
FOOTBALL
sicem365.com

JJ Joe: Recap of Big12 Championship Game

Special game and a special season. Now a chance to do something no Baylor football team has ever done… win 12 games. Big12 champs for the third time in 8 years. This game had it all, a spectacular start to the game from the backup freshman QB (17-17 and 3 TDs in the first half). That same QB protected the ball after getting beat up in the second half (5 sacks) and playing through a shoulder injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
arcticicehockey.com

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

I usually try to have some sort of witty lead-in for games where the Winnipeg Jets get dummied. I’ve got nothing tonight. Against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Jets put in about as much effort as I’m putting into this recap. The game was a defensive, offensive, and special teams horror show against a Canes team that showed Winnipeg what real hockey is. I don’t expect the Jets to play like a Cup-favorite juggernaut every night, but this was an embarrassing game to suffer through. Winnipeg was even afforded a 5-minute power play and mustered, what, 2 shots on goal? “Putrid” doesn’t begin to describe the game, but I’ve summarized a few takeaways below.
NHL
bluebombers.com

Grey Cup Week Preview

HAMILTON, Ont. — The story of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ epic Grey Cup run just over two years ago was as improbable as it was incredible: Three playoff wins in hostile territory with a quarterback who had only one regular season start with the club to his name, a running back so intense he was spitting nails, and all backed by a defence and special teams unit that raised their games to the stratosphere.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#Football#Wpg#Ssk#The Winnipeg Blue Bombers#Western Final#Ig Field#Prairie
bluebombers.com

Game Preview | Western Final

THE 4-1-1 Kickoff: Sunday, 3 p.m. CST, IG Field, Winnipeg. The weather forecast: From Environment Canada: Periods of snow. Blowing snow in outlying areas late in the afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 50 gusting to 70 in the afternoon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 24 in the afternoon.
SPORTS
bluebombers.com

Long Read | The Magic of Coach O’Shea

HAMILTON, Ont. – Decked out in a Winnipeg Blue Bombers hoodie and jeans, Mike O’Shea is sitting comfortably in a director’s chair while squinting into the bright lights and a crowd behind them. To his immediate his left is the Grey Cup – that cherished old trophy that already has his name engraved on it five times – and just a few feet further is one of his closest friends in the game in Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer.
SPORTS
bluebombers.com

Grey Cup Hits | Wednesday

Quick Hits from Hamilton as the Blue Bombers had their boots on the ground here for the first full day in preparation for Sunday’s 108th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats…. 1. HOMETOWN ADVANTAGE?: The Ticats held their first practice of Grey Cup week at Tim Hortons Field —...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
bluebombers.com

3 Storylines | Western Final

This is rarefied air for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Rarefied, most certainly. And – given the time of year in this most unique of Canadian Football League seasons – it’s also frigid enough to give even a snowman shivers. Just for the record, CFL divisional finals have been played in...
SPORTS
allenamericans.com

Game Recap: Americans take first game in Wichita

Wichita, Kansas – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-4 on Thursday night at Intrust Bank Arena. Chad Costello scored twice for Allen, his seventh and eighth goals of the season. His second of the night turned out to be the game-winning goal for the Americans.
NHL
bluebombers.com

At 103 years-old, Ralph Wild looking forward to attending West Final

It’s tough to judge what is most impressive about Ralph Wild: Could it be that he can remember every important moment in his life dating back to 1918? Is it that his mind is still as sharp as ever at 103 years-old? Or, is it the fact that he’s been a fan of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers almost since the team’s inception and is so dedicated that he’ll be in his seat for Sunday’s Western Final at IG Field.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy