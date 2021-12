The Chicago Bears end their losing streak at five, just squeaking past the Detroit Lions 16-14. It wasn’t pretty, but they did what they needed to do to finally win. For Thanksgiving Day, Chicago Bears fans are thankful for their team winning. It happened, as they squeaked past the Detroit Lions 16-14. In a battle of two struggling teams (the two combined for three wins 20 games this season) it certainly wasn’t pretty to watch, but the ending sure looked gorgeous.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO