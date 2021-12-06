Sportscene analysis: Should Dundee United's Callum Butcher have seen red?

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...

UEFA ・ 20 HOURS AGO