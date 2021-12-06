ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sportscene analysis: Should Dundee United's Callum Butcher have seen red?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportscene pundits Neil McCann and Chris...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Ross County set to be at full strength again for Dundee United clash

Ross County could have a full squad again for the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United. County have reported no fresh injuries following the midweek win over Hibernian. Jake Vokins is looking for a Premiership debut after returning to the bench following foot surgery. Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended for...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee United boss Tam Courts disappointed as Terrors slip to defeat

Dundee United boss Tam Courts was frustrated to see his side’s hopes of moving above Celtic disappear with a stoppage-time equaliser from 10-man Ross County. But Courts admitted County deserved their point after his team struggled to get control of the game. Louis Appere gave United the lead in the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Iwelumo
Person
Neil Mccann
fourfourtwo.com

Stephen Glass handed touchline ban over dismissal at Dundee United

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has been handed a one-game touchline ban by the Scottish Football Association following his dismissal in last weekend’s defeat by Dundee United. The Dons boss was red-carded by referee Bobby Madden in the tunnel at half-time at Tannadice following a stormy first half in which both...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts hopes Dundee United can build on draw with Ross County

Tam Courts claims Dundee United are in “quite a privileged position” going into their cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell on Tuesday night. The Terrors lost a stoppage-time goal to Ross County on Saturday to draw 1-1 but they remain in fourth place, two points behind Hearts and four ahead of the Steelmen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Alexander to check on two Motherwell players ahead of Dundee United clash

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will assess a couple of players who could return for the cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United. Midfielders Sean Goss, Mark O’Hara, Robbie Crawford and Liam Donnelly all missed the weekend defeat by Dundee. Centre-back Juhani Ojala was also missing through injury. United midfielders Jeando Fuchs...
SOCCER
BBC

Motherwell v Dundee United - team news & preview

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will assess a couple of players who could return to face Dundee United. Midfielders Sean Goss, Mark O'Hara, Robbie Crawford and Liam Donnelly all missed the weekend defeat by Dundee, along with defender Juhani Ojala. United duo Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt remain doubts after missing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pundits#Dundee United#Celtic
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee United announce stand closure as Celtic clash gets go-ahead

Dundee United’s encounter with Celtic will go ahead on Sunday with the Jerry Kerr Stand closed. Storm Arwen caused damage to the stand last Friday night and Dundee City Council temporarily closed the road outside. Some reports claimed Sunday’s cinch Premiership game was in doubt because of safety reasons, but...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts impressed with SFA’s plans for use of VAR

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts revealed he was impressed by the Scottish Football Association’s plans for the use of Video Assisted Referees. The issue of VAR and its potential benefits came to the fore again following Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi’s winner against Hearts at Parkhead on Thursday night where the technology would have cleared up the possibility of offside in his close-range finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Dundee United 0-3 Celtic: Hoops cruise to comfortable win at Tannadice

Liam Scales' first Celtic goal helped his side stroll to a 3-0 win at Dundee United to move back within four points of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Tom Rogic opened the scoring for the visitors with a brilliant, mesmeric solo goal, before David Turnbull's clever finish doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Calum Butcher in contention as Dundee United face Celtic

Calum Butcher returns to the Dundee United squad for the visit of Celtic on Sunday after serving a two-game ban. Fellow midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt are pushing for inclusion as they recover from knocks. Right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are working their way back...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy