Man presents fake arm for COVID vaccine, now faces possible charges

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MILAN (AP) — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.

A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a 57-year-old man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.

Bua told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, "When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light.’’

The nurse said the man acknowledged he didn't want a vaccine but to obtain a “super” health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other venues in Italy.

