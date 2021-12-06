Man Shot In Head Inside Wilkinsburg Apartment

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg.

Dispatchers were notified of a shooting in an apartment on Wood Street around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

The shooting happened right across the street from a child care facility. An employee said with it being the middle of the night, no children were there at the time of the shooting.

There’s been no word on any arrets or suspects, nor what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.