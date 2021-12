Long before the invention of moveable type and the printing press, wood was used as a means of transferring imagery, and for reproducing important documents in print. A form of woodblock printing was implemented by the Chinese to print books more than 1000 years ago. As a means of printing on cloth, the earliest known examples date back almost 2000 years! This is an ancient technique that is still used to transfer images, patterns, and words onto textiles or paper. The technique is simple, and has remained relatively unchanged since the first woodblock was cut for this purpose. As a matter of fact, the process is so straight forward that we now just call this type of printmaking “Woodcut” for short.

