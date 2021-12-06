ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomplished IT Executive, Jim Cannon, joins MOBIA to Build US Operations

By MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.
 3 days ago

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - MOBIA, a leader in providing Systems Integration and Technical Program Services for Service Providers and Enterprises, welcomes Jim Cannon, Vice President, US Operations as the newest member of the leadership team. He will be charged with growing MOBIA's presence in the United States with a...

