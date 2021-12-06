Accomplished IT Executive, Jim Cannon, joins MOBIA to Build US Operations

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update with respect to the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"). On November 4, 2021, iAnthus announced that the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use (the "OMMU"), by notice dated October 29, 2021, approved the variance request pursuant to Section 381.986(8)(e) of the Florida Statutes filed by the Company's subsidiary, McCrory's Sunny Hill Nursery, LLC d/b/a GrowHealthy ("McCrory's") to approve the prospective change of beneficial ownership of McCrory's contemplated by the Recapitalization Transaction (the "Variance Request").

