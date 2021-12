Take a look around. What you perceive to be empty space around you is actually teeming with sound waves and vibrations. If only we could see it: the smooth, rhythmic wavelengths of music. The rough, jagged lines of random and unorganized noise. But sound is invisible, meaning we can only experience how it feels (think nails on a chalkboard or "your song" playing at the grocery store). From that vantage point, we already know that sound is powerful. But in 2022, the impact that sound has on well-being will make itself heard through what is known as psychoacoustics.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO