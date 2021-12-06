Early Week 14 Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Targets

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. If you need a running back for one week only, it’s JaMycal Hasty, given that Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a concussion and Jeff Wilson‘s knee flaring up. But otherwise, it’s K.J. Osborn. Adam Thielen is going to miss time with his high ankle sprain, and that opens the door for Osborn, who saw seven targets and caught a touchdown pass in Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Osborn has seen at least six targets in five games this year, and in four of those five, he’s had at least 76 yards receiving or a touchdown. The Vikings will draw the Steelers, who allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, this week, and it’s a Thursday game, so Pittsburgh’s defense will likely be worn out after a hard-fought game with the Ravens. Osborn will be a viable start this week and for as long as Thielen is out, which could be several weeks.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO