ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Early Week 14 Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Targets

By Jeremy Popielarz
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK.J. Osborn (WR) – 4.2% Rostered. In Week 13, we saw Adam Thielen exit the game early with an ankle injury. It has come out that he sprained his ankle and could miss some time. K.J. Osborn saw 7 targets, which he was able to turn into 4 receptions for 47...

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Waiver Wire Rankings and FAB Advice: Week 14 (2021 Fantasy Football)

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. If you need a running back for one week only, it’s JaMycal Hasty, given that Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a concussion and Jeff Wilson‘s knee flaring up. But otherwise, it’s K.J. Osborn. Adam Thielen is going to miss time with his high ankle sprain, and that opens the door for Osborn, who saw seven targets and caught a touchdown pass in Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Osborn has seen at least six targets in five games this year, and in four of those five, he’s had at least 76 yards receiving or a touchdown. The Vikings will draw the Steelers, who allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, this week, and it’s a Thursday game, so Pittsburgh’s defense will likely be worn out after a hard-fought game with the Ravens. Osborn will be a viable start this week and for as long as Thielen is out, which could be several weeks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray channels Thanos with cryptic tweet

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC standings and seem to be in a good spot for the playoffs. They’ve been without Kyler Murray the last few games, as he’s been resting his injured ankle. However, it sounds like Arizona might be getting their superstar quarterback under center soon.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Response When Asked About Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool finished Thursday night’s game with a nice stat line, but he made one too many costly mistakes. In the first quarter, Claypool was called for unnecessary roughness after he got into a physical altercation with Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland. His actions certainly had consequences, as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to sit the second-year wideout for a little bit.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 13 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 12 is in the books, and IDP managers are furiously scouring the waiver wire for impact additions. The stretch run is here and it is time to add reinforcements in hopes of winning your league title. There are some new and some old options to consider, some of which will be impact IDP starters for the rest of the season. The names below all seem to qualify and may very well be available in your leagues. Let’s take a look at some of the names that are worth some of your free agent budget.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Injury Report: Most Impactful Injuries for Week 14

Conference championship week is here! Despite not having the number of games of the past weeks, the quality is absolutely there. Each game this week decides a conference champion and could be considered a “big game”. This allowed me to focus on the injuries most likely to affect the games this Saturday. Welcome to the Week 14 college football injury report!
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Top 10 DFS Stacks for Week 13

Welcome to the new top 10 weekly DFS stacks article where I will be breaking down the DraftKings main slate to identify my top 10 DFS stacks for Week 13. Stacks in DFS can be defined as; playing two or more players from the same team in a single lineup. Stacking in DFS contests has become the predominant roster construction strategy particularly for GPP tournaments, with a variety of unique and creative ways to build stacks and maximize your scoring upside each week. The most popular stacking options include the skinny stack, the double-stack, the run back stack, and the full-on game stack, and the running back paired with a defense stack.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Patriots#Dolphins#Eagles#Sgpn#Wr#Ppr#Steelers#Espn#Falcons#Panthers
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Basketball Predictions 12-4-21 (Ep. 1149)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) hit on the recent college football coaching news including Brian Kelly developing a southern accent. Then they get into their college basketball picks, giving out all their college basketball predictions for Saturday December 4th, 2021. College Basketball Odds. Type Time Teams Sprd Juice ML Total. Colby’s Six...
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Week 13 Player Props + TNF Recap | The Propcast (Ep. 50)

NFL Week 13 Player Props + TNF Recap | (Ep. 50) The Propcast gets you ready with player prop bets for NFL Week 13. Munaf Manji, Scott Reichel, and Rod Villagomez get into player props for the weekend. First, the guys recap the Thursday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Saints. The guys give their takeaways for the game and Taysom Hill’s performance while battling his finger injury.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Week 13 Recap + Monday Night Football Prop Bets (Ep. 1150)

NFL Week 13 Recap + Monday Night Football Prop Bets. The guys (@GamblingPodcast) break down the week of NFL action with their NFL Week 13 recap podcast. Sean breaks down his take on #MinshewMania and the Eagles win with Gardner Minshew at the helm. Ryan prepares for the Jacob Fromm era and the guys close out the podcast with their favorite Monday Night Football Prop Bets.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Dynasty Trade Value Chart – December 2021 Update

December has started and your playoff picture is probably becoming clearer. Whether you’re ready to fight through the playoffs or trying to forget the year, we all have one thing in common. The need to continue building the best dynasty team. The need to continue winning year after year. Maybe you have your core players set or maybe you’re beginning a rebuild. Either way, the Fantasy Football Dynasty Trade Value Chart will help you navigate offseason trades to continue building your roster. Using the Dynasty Trade Value Chart can help you value your players, draft picks, and help you weigh all your options as you continue towards fantasy football glory.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Sure the Vikings won, but what’s going on with Kirk Cousins?

It wasn’t even four weeks ago that a groundswell of serious opinions were starting to form that were suggesting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins should be a candidate for the Most Valuable Player award. After beating the Green Bay Packers on November 21st, Kirk was looking at a roller coaster season in which he had largely played really well.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Survivor Pool Picks – Week 13

As each week passes by, your NFL Survivor Pools are getting more shallow and more difficult. Congratulations if you have made it this far. Your choices truly are becoming limited considering some of the teams still available to you. If you are reading this, you have already made the right calls, but you need a few more. This week, there is an opportunity for you to cross a new name off the list in a prime position to help you advance. On top of that, there are some teams you may have been stashing for later that can now be selected. All in all, it’s a fairly encouraging week for picks this late in the season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy