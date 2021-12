Idaho residents have an edge on most everyone else in the world when it comes to skiing. It’s only a short drive to the No. 1 ski resort in North America two years running. Sun Valley Resort was named the No. 1 ski resort in North America by readers of Ski Magazine for the second year in a row this winter. And it comes as no surprise to those who ski the mountain.

SUN VALLEY, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO