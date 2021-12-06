Former Yakuza Turned Pastor Analyzes Hollywood Movie Scenes

Just when you thought that the Cinderella property couldn’t be squeezed to death anymore, Disney dropped a Sneakerella trailer last month. This time, it’s a gender-swapped version about a Queens sneaker designer, here’s the official synopsis: “After falling in love with Kira King, the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, and aspirant Queens sneaker designer gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami, and his Fairy Godfather.” The moment the trailer dropped, the upcoming movie was met with tons of backlash and the dislike ratio was much higher than the likes, though the current number is unknown due to Youtube taking off the public dislike numbers. Obviously, I can’t exactly judge the full movie. The full product has yet to be released, so it wouldn’t be fair to trash an entire film because of my severe dislike for the trailer. However, the trailer exemplifies the issues with many “woke” and modern Hollywood films in that it desperately panders to an audience without realizing the negative connotations behind it. Let’s be real, Sneakerella is essentially the ghetto version of Cinderella. It plays on black stereotypes while adding a Cinderella spin to it. The most frustrating part isn’t even the fact that this film is playing off a black stereotype, but that it’s a Cinderella story aimed at the Black community.

