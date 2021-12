Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy is doing his part to recruit former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers, formerly a five-star recruit, recently entered the transfer portal after seeing the field for a mere few snaps in his freshman season at Ohio State. He was once committed to Texas before de-committing and settling on Ohio State; should Ewers have stayed firm in his commitment, Worthy would’ve been teammates with Ewers. Instead, Ewers went to Columbus, but Worthy still made an immediate impact in his true freshman season. Worthy was the Big 12’s leading receiver with 981 yards on 62 receptions, plus 12 touchdown catches, and was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO