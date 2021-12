Ghostrunner Project Hel has been announced as the DLC that was teased last week as the Ultimate DLC. In this new DLC, players will be playing as Hel who is one of the bosses from the original campaign. The DLC was supposed to be a small addition but instead a whole extra campaign is here where players descend the tower as Hel, who has her own mission. Hel will play slightly differently too as she is more combat focused, and can take an extra hit over the main Ghostrunner character. There will be six levels in total with Project Hel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO