Here’s This Week’s Top Ten Stories On Theprp.com (December 05th, 2021)

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the weekdays tend to move quite rapidly at Theprp.com, the weekends are characteristically slower. To...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

CHICAGO READER

A note on this week’s cover story

Lincoln Park nightclub Neo closed for good in the middle of the summer six years ago. So why write about it now? Most, if not all, of the sources I reached out to for this week’s cover story asked some version of this question. There’s no obvious hook for such a story to exist now. This week’s issue doesn’t fall on an anniversary of the nightclub’s debut or final days, and there’s no big event commemorating Neo right now either. The answers I gave were usually complicated and long-winded, which partly explains why this story stretches past the word count I’d originally set for myself. But to put it bluntly: I see Neo’s influence everywhere.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

