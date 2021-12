Alpha Wolf have released a lo-fi remix of their track “Bleed 4 You“. The band’s guitarist (and producer) Scott Simpson explained:. “The idea of this track was birthed during a gloomy lockdown afternoon. We didn’t like the idea of having a year without a new release; and although it may not be what people are expecting, I think this remix caps off the vibe of what has been a really strange year for all. So I hope everyone can find some sort of comfort in this song wherever they are in the world.”

