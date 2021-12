Sega revealed new DLC for their arcade fighter, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which adds Yakuza costumes to the game. The Yakuza Series Collaboration Pack is available on December 8, 2021, and allows players to customize the characters will over 650 customization items and unique costumes from both the Yakuza and Virtua Fighter series. Further, players will unlock music from the Yakuza series to listen to during fights. In addition, this new DLC includes newly arranged music from Virtua Fighter 3 and additional stamps to hype up fights in Spectator mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO