Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the onset of warming temperatures through the overnight, the effects of a warm front lifting over the area are being felt areawide with temperatures well into the 60s before sunrise. You’ll be able to pack those coats and jackets away but be prepared for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by late-morning and afternoon thanks to the warm front. Temperatures will continue to climb quickly through the day, reaching the middle 70s by afternoon. You won’t need the coats again until this weekend as our next cold front is scheduled to arrive Saturday.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO