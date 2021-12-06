Over a million passengers travelled with Norwegian in November

Citing delivery delays of a top-selling Boeing jet, American Airlines said Thursday it was scaling back its international flight schedule for 2022. The major US carrier is still waiting for the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered and will not resume flying routes in the summer of 2022 as previously planned, including to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland, according to a securities filing. "This weekend we will load our summer 2022 long-haul schedule, but it will not have the growth we initially expected," American Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said in a letter to employees. "Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have on order, including as many as 13 aircraft that were slated to be in our fleet by this winter," the executive said.

