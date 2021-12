Last month’s year-over-year growth rate in Canadian CPI likely ticked down to 4.5% from 4.7% in October, when it hit a two-decade high. Gas prices have eased from October, but were still up more than 40% from a year ago in November. That accounts for more than a quarter of the growth rate we’re anticipating. Meat prices could pull back from very high levels—wholesale beef prices dropped 18% over September and October, for example. But we expect food price growth to be little changed at close to 4% overall. Annual growth in prices ex-food and energy products will likely stay just above 3%, as tight housing markets keep pressure on housing replacement costs and realtor/broker fees.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO