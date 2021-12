Since his career as a hitmaker first took off with Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 smash “Since U Been Gone,” Lukasz Gottwald — a.k.a. Dr. Luke, Tyson Trax and others — has reigned as one of the world’s top hitmakers via songs with Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” Katy Perry’s “California Gurls,” Britney Spears’ “Hold It Against Me,” Pink’s “U + Ur Hand” and many more, and his Prescription Songs proves he’s no slouch as a publisher, either. While he’s kept a lower public profile in recent years (due to a widely publicized series of allegations from former protégé Kesha, all of which he has denied and defeated in court), his work with Doja Cat and Saweetie has seen him riding high into the 2020s.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO