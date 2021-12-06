ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making art literally ‘productive’ – This Armenian artist is auctioning one of her reproductive eggs as an NFT.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
Cover picture for the articleEvery artist wants their work to be recognized as unique, unmatched, and ultimate. Not everyone gets the recognition unless they raise the bar with changing times. NFT’s are quite the rage these days and a sure-shot way of getting attention, if not adulation. NFTs have been working their magic at the...

Artist Puts Up Her Eggs For Sale As NFT At Art Basel Miami Beach

Photo 143046706 © Iryna Shatilova | Dreamstime.com. Mother of NFTs. This year’s Art Basel Miami Beach has, for the first time ever, been the site for a plethora of non-fungible token artwork, given the category’s recent prominence in the mainstream. Perhaps most fitting of the event’s encouragement for novelty—even being on par with that infamous banana-tape work by Maurizio Cattelan—is this digital collectible that comes with ownership of its creator’s eggs.
This artist is auctioning off one of her eggs through an NFT

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Narine Arakelian is an Armenian multimedia artist, and her latest work, a painting called Love, Hope, Live, will be auctioned off as both a physical creation and a non-fungible token (NFT) of the painting. This...
Artist Auctions Egg From Her Ovaries as NFT at Art Basel

An Armenian artist was hawking one of her eggs as a non-fungible token at Art Basel Miami Beach over the weekend. Narina Arakelian, 42, brought a triptych titled Love, Hope, Live to the contemporary art air. The Live portion of the painting has been digitized as an NFT, a digital token registered on the blockchain, according to Page Six. It was set to be auctioned with an embedded contract promising an egg from Arakelian’s ovaries to the buyer. The artist said she hoped it would be purchased by a couple who have had trouble conceiving in the past, saying she was “happy to bring a child into the world through my artwork.” She clarified that “the child will be a child once they are born, not a piece of art.” Page Six, which first reported the story, did not say if a buyer purchased the painting at Art Basel. The fair, which ran Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, generated considerable excitement over its NFT exhibits. Visitors could view “climate-conscious” NFTs and mint their own “generative” tokens as take-home self-portraits.
