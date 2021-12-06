ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly shooting investigation blocks busy Cornelius road for hours

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Channel 9 is working to get more information about a deadly shooting early Monday in Cornelius.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the scene on Torrence Chapel Road, a few blocks from West Catawba Avenue, right off Interstate 77.

Police said at least one person was hurt but MEDIC confirmed one person had died. No other details have been released.

Torrence Chapel Road was closed between Norman Shores and Schooner Drive for hours, reopening around 8 a.m.

