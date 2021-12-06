ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

SUIC New York Office Announces A Solid Launch Lineup Of Its Starry Marketing Master Model That Will Bring Two Ecosystems, Midas Touch Lending-Borrowing and Beneway New Age Bank, To The 50 States In The U.S.

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC New York office announces a solid launch lineup of its Starry Marketing Master Model that will bring the Midas Touch lending and borrowing and Beneway new age banking ecosystems to...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Advertising Age

Rethink expands to the U.S. with New York office

Canadian agency Rethink is opening an office in New York in response to significant demand from existing and new clients based in the U.S. The expansion comes as Rethink, which has grown revenue by 45% in the past 12 months, has found itself increasingly approached by U.S. clients after its attention-getting campaigns for Kraft Heinz such as Heinz’s “Draw Ketchup” and all-red jigsaw puzzle, and Kraft's Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, which rolled out in the U.S. after huge demand when the agency introduced it first in Canada.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
albuquerqueexpress.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces New Brand Manager, Dani Baranowski, for The Company's Branded Division, City Trees

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced Dani Baranowski will take on a leadership role as the new Brand Manager for their product division, City Trees. After an exhaustive search for someone to take on the newly appointed role, Baranowski's passion and experience in cannabis made her the perfect fit to guide the brand forward.
BUSINESS
legalnewsline.com

Orrick Adds Direct Lending Advisor to Growing New York Team

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe issued the following announcement on Dec. 1. Daniel Amato joins the firm as a partner in Orrick’s Direct Lending practice. He joins Orrick from Kirkland & Ellis. Dan is Orrick’s seventh direct lending partner in the U.S. and 15th globally. Dan advises direct lenders doing secured...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
tippnews.com

XLR8 Companies Announces its New Operations Office in Valencia, California

VALENCIA, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On December 1, 2021, Xelerate Logistics LLC (“XLR8”) announced a new branch opening in Valencia, California, located strategically 30 miles away from the Los Angeles / Long Beach Port. This fully staffed, operations office has been added to XLR8 as a necessary expansion for the New York based company to keep with increasing demand and a growing repertoire of clientele.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Banker

New York Fed, Bank for International Settlements launch innovation hub

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Bank of International Settlements have established a center to explore cutting-edge financial technologies and ways for supervision to keep pace with them. The mission of the New York Innovation Center, which will be housed at the New York Fed, is to...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

BMCS Launches Its New Website and Announces a New Direction for the Firm

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / BMCS SUMCOIN INDEX FUND, INC doing business as BioTech Medics, Inc stock symbol BMCS is still awaiting the announcement of the name change, is pleased to launch its new website (www.bmcssumcoin.com) and business plan in the digital asset marketplace. According...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Models#Cloud Computing#The Midas Touch#Suic New York Office#Midas#Unified Procurement#Fintech#Fmw Media Inc
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amazon slapped with its biggest-ever fine

Italy's antitrust regulator has fined US e-commerce giant Amazon ?1.13 billion ($1.28 billion) for abuse of its market dominance, in one of the biggest financial penalties introduced against a US company in Europe. According to the Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM), Italy's anti-monopoly watchdog, Amazon had been...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Marketing
CoinTelegraph

Lending platform taps Chainlink Oracles to secure its DeFi lending and borrowing protocol

Many people are moving to decentralized finance (DeFi) as it offers a superior user experience compared to traditional financial services. Decentralized lending and borrowing protocols enable lenders to easily earn interest on their assets, while borrowers can seamlessly access loans with variable or fixed terms. While decentralized lending and borrowing protocols are seeing increased traction, they still face a number of challenges as the blockchain ecosystem continues to mature.
CREDITS & LOANS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Planting Hope Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. ('ITG') to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV').
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

LetsExchange Extends Its Crypto Swap Ecosystem With New Tools and Partnerships

Cryptocurrency exchange service LetsExchange has expanded its B2B toolset to facilitate the global spread of instant crypto swap functionality across numerous platforms. This ecosystem enables crypto users to exchange their digital assets without restrictions through the interface of exchange aggregators, cryptocurrency wallets, and even media outlets of their choice. With...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy