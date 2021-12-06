ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORhub Announces Sean McMenamin as An Independent Member of The Board

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) ORHub today announces Sean McMenamin's addition to the Board of Directors. Mr. McMenamin will help to provide board level oversight of the Company's leadership, potential acquisitions, and audits. 'I am grateful Mr. McMenamin accepted the invitation to join...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

-ENDS- For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:. Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the 'best in class' CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Planting Hope Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. ('ITG') to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV').
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual Meeting

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (the 'Company') shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 8th, 2021 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC. Elected the following directors of the Company for...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Heartland Film Announces Board Chair, Adds Six Board Members

Heartland Film Inc. has announced Kim Dollin as its new board chair, as well as the addition of six new board members. These changes follow the successful conclusion of the 30th Heartland International Film Festival and the appointment of the organization’s new President, Michael Ault. Dollin is a principal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
albuquerqueexpress.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces New Brand Manager, Dani Baranowski, for The Company's Branded Division, City Trees

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced Dani Baranowski will take on a leadership role as the new Brand Manager for their product division, City Trees. After an exhaustive search for someone to take on the newly appointed role, Baranowski's passion and experience in cannabis made her the perfect fit to guide the brand forward.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Instruqt Announces Appointment of Sean Carolan as Head of Presales

The appointment underlies the booming demand for Instruqt virtual IT labs among software companies looking for breakout ways to fuel the sales pipeline and drive adoption. Instruqt, the #1 hands-on virtual IT Labs for product-led growth, has recently announced the addition of a new team member, Sean Carolan. Sean joins Instruqt as Head of Presales. This new addition to the team strengthens Instruqt’s growth strategy as they help software companies drive product adoption and grow usage with a unique product experience.
BUSINESS
Huron Daily Tribune

MiHIA names new board members

The Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, Inc. (MiHIA) has announced four new members who will join the board of directors and support the efforts and vision of the organization to improve health outcomes of people in the region. The new board members begin their three-year terms with MiHIA, effective Jan. 1....
SAGINAW, MI
hamlethub.com

Family Centers Announces the Appointment of New Board Members

Family Centers recently announced the appointments of Briana Hart, Terry Kaufmann and Abby Ritman to its Board of Trustees. Briana (Bri) Hart spent her career on Wall Street, most recently as an executive at BlackRock and prior to that, Morgan Stanley. She is currently launching a social impact startup supporting brands that combine profit and purpose. Hart served on the board of Room to Grow in New York City where she co-chaired multiple fundraising events and helped the organization secure grants from large financial institutions. Hart started her involvement with Family Centers within the last 18 months and served as a co-chair of the Family Centers “Roaring Twenties” benefit. She and her husband, Greg, have three children and reside in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
optometrytimes.com

Transitions Optical announces members of its diversity advisory board for 2021-2022

The panel aims to improve patient care amongst the fastest growing minority demographics within the eye care industry. Transitions Optical’s diversity advisory board for 2022 will be made up of individuals in the largest and fastest-growing minority demographic groups in the United States. Board members will work with the organization...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cyberlux Corporation Announces Mr. Aaron Goodman as a New Member of the Board of Directors to Help Guide the Company's Acquisition Strategy and Accelerate Market Segment Growth

Mr. Goodman brings broad experience in the financial industry and a deep understanding of technology to the Cyberlux Board of Directors to assist the Company in achieving its objective of uplisting to the NASDAQ exchange. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC Bulletin...
BUSINESS
agdaily.com

National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ Board announces new board members

Paul Rea, senior vice president, BASF agricultural solutions North America, was named the chair for the upcoming year. Rea, born and raised on a farm in New Zealand, holds a master’s degree from the University of Sydney, graduate school of management and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. “It is a...
ADVOCACY
Radio Online

LABF Announces New Board Members, Goodman Co-Chair

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has announced that Streamline Publishing President Deborah Parenti and BMI Vice President of Licensing and Industry Relations Dan Spears were elected to the LABF Board of Directors during a recent LABF board meeting. The announcement came from co-chairs former NAB general counsel Jack Goodman (pictured) and Beasley Media Group CCO Heidi Raphael. Goodman replaced Hubbard Radio CEO Ginny Morris as co-chair of the LABF in mid-2021. Morris, who will remain on the LABF Board, had served as sole chair of the LABF Board of Directors for the past eight years.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 16, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
ECONOMY
sarasotamagazine.com

LWRBA Announces New Board Members, Annual Luncheon

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance (LWRBA) will welcome its 2022 board of directors at its Annual Membership Luncheon on Friday, Jan. 28. Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance members and prospective members are invited to attend the event. The LWRBA will celebrate the accomplishments of the previous year and provide a sneak peek at the initiatives on the horizon for 2021. Incoming board chair Shawna Hicks-Cranston and immediate past chair Amanda Parrish will introduce this year’s board of directors, thank outgoing board members, and present the Chairman’s Award for 2021.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS

