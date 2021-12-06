ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoom Has a New "Feature" That Snitches on People Who Are Late to Join

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, Zoom has become a crucial part of our pandemic lives by hosting digital gatherings for work, family, and friends. But now, it's starting to act UNCOOL. Zoom just launched a feature...

Zoom Adds ‘Attendance Status’ Tool to Track If You’re Late

Bad news for those who are notoriously late… Zoom is now going to snitch on you. Zoom has announced a new feature called “Attendance Status,” which helps hosts track whether meeting participants have joined the meeting and who arrived late. People who have been invited to the meeting, but who have not yet joined, will show up under a new “Not Joined” section in the Participants panel. It will also show their response to the Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar invite: accepted, decline, maybe, or no response. The host will have the option to either click “Ask to join,” which will call the missing people into the meeting, or choose “Chat,” which will message them through Zoom chat.
Zoom Attendance Status, “Has everyone joined?”

Your next Zoom meeting might have a new feature called "Attendance Status." The company says it's to make it easier for the meeting host to see who has and who hasn't yet joined the meeting. For those people who sign on late their names go under a new "not joined"...
New Zoom ‘attendance status’ tool snitches on late meeting participants

This new tool automatically rats out tardy Zoom attendees. The popular remote work tool and video conferencing platform Zoom is rolling out a series of fresh features, including one which will make it a lot more difficult to subtly enter a meeting late. “Attendance Status” promises to “streamline the start...
