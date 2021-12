“No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation.” – Douglas MacArthur. Freedom Dogs is a nonprofit organization devoted to serving wounded members of the military who are being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and/or other physical impairments. In May of 2009, Freedom Dogs completed a pilot program with the Marine Corps’ Wounded Warrior Battalion-West at Camp Pendleton as requested by the Commandant of the Marine Corps. The study paired specialty service dogs and their trainers with Marines – becoming an indispensable part of the Marines’ rehabilitation and recovery from post-traumatic stress. This pilot was so successful that it resulted in an ongoing close partnership between the Wounded Warrior Battalion-West and Freedom Dogs – the only one of its kind in the country. Because Freedom Dogs does not charge for their specialty service dogs and programs, the revenue from their annual golf tournament makes it possible for wounded heroes like Brent Smith to get back into the game of life.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO