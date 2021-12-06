ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Present Hiding Spot Is the First Place Your Kids Look

iheart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids' presents INSIDE THE WALLS . . . and you'd still come home to see they'd sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek. So maybe THIS is just admitting defeat:....

power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

cbslocal.com

Most People Are Looking Forward To Holiday ‘Firsts’ This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People missed out on a lot of holiday traditions last year in the midst of the pandemic. Now, a new poll shows many people are looking forward to holiday firsts. Topping the list: hosting a holiday for the first time, followed by decorating your own home and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kiss951.com

LIST: Top 5 Hiding Places For Holiday Gifts

Where do you hide holiday gifts? If you’re “Santa’s Helper” this year, this new survey might help you figure out the best – and worst – places to hide your gifts before December 25th. The poll, conducted for Neighbor, found the top five hiding places were:. bedroom closets. spare room.
LIFESTYLE
CBS San Francisco

Hercules Home’s Holiday Lights Becomes Yearly Tradition That Keeps Growing

HERCULES (KPIX 5) — A family in Hercules transforms their home every year into a magical winter wonderland with somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 lights along with hundreds of decorations. Since they started six years ago, all of their neighbors on the block have joined in to decorate Onyx Court. “Every year it just gets more and more and more, bigger and bigger,” says Bernardo Dunn. He and his wife, Tracy Palma, say they’ve both loved Christmas since they were little. Once they got married, decorating for the holidays became something they really enjoyed doing together. For Haley Hold and her two-year-old daughter,...
HERCULES, CA
WKRG News 5

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
92.9 THE LAKE

Don’t Hide Your Christmas Presents Here

According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is also the most popular place to look for hidden Christmas presents. If you're a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids' presents inside your walls and you'd still come home to see they'd sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek. So maybe this is just about admitting defeat.
LIFESTYLE
Cat Country 107.3

Most Popular South Jersey Christmas Tree Color: Vote For Your Favorite

By the looks of what's been circulating around Facebook and Instagram over the past few weeks, it looks like everybody in South Jersey, minus a few late decorators, are ready and set for Christmas. Most people have completely decked out their homes AND their trees for the holiday. In fact, it's been cool to see that many South Jersey residents actually have more than one Christmas tree in their homes this year.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

Best gifts for every mother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift is best for a mother-in-law? A mother-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but that doesn’t mean that all hope for finding the perfect gift is lost. There are plenty of gift ideas that are perfect for mothers, mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law. One […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WRIC - ABC 8News

Best high-end gifts for your grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for your grandma are best?  Your grandma is one of the most important people in your life. After years of cooking for you, taking care of you and offering the best advice you’ve ever heard, it’s time for you to repay them […]
TRAVEL

