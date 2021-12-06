Texas Officer killed in shoot-out identified, Gov. Abbott releases statement

EL PASO, Texas – The Mesquite Police department released the identity of a Texas police officer who was killed in the line of duty, Richard Lee Houston II.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, Houston served on the force for 21 years and was married with three children.

Authorities said the incident happened in the parking lot of an Albertsons grocery store. Police said the officer responded to a disturbance involving two women, when gunfire erupted between the officer and another man.

The Police Chief called the fallen officer a “good man, a good friend, a good officer.”

“This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family,” Police Chief David Gill said.

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement calling the tragedy a “solemn reminder” of the risks that law enforcement officers take.

“Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer’s family and the Mesquite Police Department during this difficult time,” Abbott said.

( Christina Aguayo and KTSM contributed to this report.)

