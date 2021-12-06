ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ACI Worldwide approves $250M buyback program

By Niloofer Shaikh
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) has authorized the repurchase of $250M in shares of common stock in a sign of confidence of the company’s transformation, intrinsic value, and future potential. The new approval...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

CleanSpark buys immersion cooling infrastructure to increase bitcoin mining efficiency

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) acquires 20 MW immersion cooling infrastructure for its Norcross bitcoin mining facility, the company says. Liquid immersion cooling is where the mining machines are fully immersed in a specialized cooling liquid to increase the hashrate of bitcoin mining machines. Phased installations start immediately, with the first eight MW...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Radware, Oncore Cloud Services announce partnership

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Toronto-based Oncore Cloud Services, a professional service provider and Radware Premier Partner, announced that they are teaming up to help enterprise and public sector organizations secure their cloud migrations and protect their cloud assets. Oncore is reselling Radware’s cloud security portfolio, with a focus on Radware’s Cloud...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

WOW! announces $730M in debt refinancing

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone's (NYSE:WOW) subsidiary WideOpenWest Finance priced and allocated a new credit facility which is expected to close next week. On closure, credit facility will consist of new term loan B in principal amount of $730M and a $250M revolving credit commitment. The new credit facility will...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Oracle pops as company reports strong Q2 results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares rose more than 3% after the company posted second-quarter earnings that were better than expected. Led by CEO Safra Catz, Oracle (ORCL) earned $1.21 a share on $10.4 billion in revenue. Wall Street analysts surveyed expect Oracle (ORCL) to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, on...
STOCKS
#Aci Worldwide#Aciw#Board
Seekingalpha.com

21 Upcoming Dividend Increases

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Resolute announces $100M buyback program

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) has authorized the repurchase of up to $100M or 10 M of the company's common shares. The transactions will be funded using the company's sources of liquidity. "Today's announcement follows recent completion of the share repurchase program announced in March 2020, under which we repurchased 11.5...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Acacia Research approves $15 million share buyback plan

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) approved a stock repurchase program of up to $15 million of the Company’s common stock. The shares may be purchased through open market purchases, block trades, 10b5-1 plans, or by means of private purchases, from time to time, through December 6, 2022.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lucid Group to sell $1.75B of convertible senior notes

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has plunged -6.40% after-hours on announcement of convertible senior notes offering. The electric vehicle maker plans to sell $1.75B aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering. The notes, maturing on December 15, 2026, will be senior, unsecured obligations of Lucid and...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

The Metaverse expands with a new ETF planning its launch

First Trust Exchange Traded Funds intends to launch the First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF, which will invest in stocks involved in the metaverse, a new alternative digital reality. According to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing, First Trust’s ETF will invest in stocks that are developing virtual-reality spaces that are...
MARKETS
Benzinga

RLX Technology Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program

RLX Technology Inc (NYSE: RLX) board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $500 million of its shares. The company plans to make the buyback over a period until December 31, 2023. RLX Technology expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. It...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Vera Bradley tumbles as supply chain challenges, Apple update weigh on earnings

Vera Bradley (VRA -18.8%) slides after reporting an earnings miss and lowering its FY2022 guidance below consensus. Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% Y/Y. Pure Vida was up 11.7% over last year but e-commerce revenues were suppressed by the Apple iOS 14.5 update put in place earlier this year that lessened the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram advertising.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

McKesson stock jumps after profit outlook raised, $4 billion boost to buyback program

Shares of McKesson Corp. MCK, -1.00% hiked up 1.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care supply and retail pharmacy company raised its full-year profit outlook and announced a $4 billion boost to its share repurchase program. The company now expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $22.35 to $22.95, up from previous guidance of $21.95 to $22.55, to reflect an additional 40 cents per share related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. That compares with the current FactSet EPS consensus for fiscal 2022 of $22.32. The company also announced a new $4.0 billion increase to its stock buyback program. The increase alone represents nearly 12% of the company's market capitalization of $34.29 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has rallied 8.9% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

KULR rises 12% on acquiring IP rights from Centropy AB

KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) trading up 12% premarket as it acquires the patented intellectual property (IP) rights from Centropy AB. The acquisition brings advanced carbon fiber based heatsink technology for high power computing (HPC) applications that strengthen KULR’s portfolio of thermal management solutions for cloud computing, AI, and crypto mining applications.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

EV maker Kandi Technologies gains on $20M share buyback program

Chinese EV maker Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) is trading +4.19% pre-market after announcing a share buyback program of up to $20M. The plan authorizes the repurchase $20M of the company’s common stock, and is expected to commence on December 10, 2021 and conclude by the end of 2022. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Sysco to acquire The Coastal Companies under produce specialty business

Sysco (SYY +3.6%) agrees to acquire The Coastal Companies, a fresh produce distributor and value-added processer, from Continental Grain Company, to operate under its specialty produce business- FreshPoint. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Founded in 1992 and based in Laurel, MD, The Coastal Companies generates annual revenue...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Zillow green lights buyback program, sells more than half of inventory

Zillow Group said it has made “significant progress” in shutting down its homebuying business Zillow Offers. The company has announced it will buy back $750 million of its common stock and has signed agreements to sell more than 50% of the homes it purchased through Zillow Offers – the fix-and-flip unit it closed last month after a dismal third-quarter earnings result.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Big Dividends To Buy & Hold 'Forever'

The problem is that you don't know, and this is one of the most challenging aspects of planning for your retirement. When you go on a vacation, it is pretty easy to plan your budget. You know you will be gone for two weeks. You know how much the hotel, airfare, and other travel expenses will usually be before you even leave. You can have a very reasonable estimate for how much you need for food, entertainment, and one or two "big" things you want to do. Add in a "discretionary" budget because there are always things that catch your eye. Then you add in an emergency budget, just in case. With a bit of planning, you can ensure that you have enough set aside to enjoy your vacation free of worrying about money.
MARKETS

