WWE

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa Do One More Glorious Bomb Video For Old Time’s Sake

ringsidenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is producing WarGames tonight and it will be a special night. That could also be the swan song for Johnny Gargano. He has a lot of history in NXT and Tommaso Ciampa was there for many glorious moments. Back when they were Team DIY, Ciampa and Gargano put...

www.ringsidenews.com

FanSided

WWE stars react to Johnny Gargano’s farewell speech on NXT

Johnny Gargano finally said goodbye to NXT, and potentially the WWE, as his friends and colleagues offer their support. It has been an emotional 72 hours for Johnny Gargano and his fans. With reports circulating about his WWE contract being finished, fan speculation was at an all-time high as Johnny Wrestling entered WarGames for the first time Sunday night — the only thing he had not done in NXT up to that point and likely the last in-ring thing he will do for the brand.
WWE
Wrestling World

Johnny Gargano extends his deal with WWE by one week

In recent months, several WWE wrestlers have been released by the company, because by now they were no longer part of the future projects of the federation, which entered a fairly dark moment with regard to budget cuts and projects related to its financial part. Some athletes have even decided...
WWE
ComicBook

New Update on Johnny Gargano's WWE Status

Johnny Gargano might be the next big name from the NXT brand to leave the WWE, but it's not guaranteed as of yet. Earlier this week the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Gargano's contract was set to expire on Dec. 3, only for the NXT Triple Crown Champion to get booked for a WarGames match the NXT War Games pay-per-view on Dec. 5. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report that Gargano had signed a one-week extension that would keep him through the pay-per-view, which fans immediately started comparing to when Adam Cole signed his extension earlier in the summer, turned down WWE's offers for a full-time deal then jumped to All Elite Wrestling weeks after his final match at NXT TakeOver 36.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Likely Exploring All Options As WWE Contract Expires

Johnny Gargano is in an interesting situation right now as his NXT contract runs up. A report recently came out saying that he inked a one-week extension on his deal. WWE wants him for much longer than that. There could be interest elsewhere. AEW could very well want to sign...
WWE
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Bobby Roode
Person
Johnny Gargano
411mania.com

Bron Breakker on His Title Loss to Tommaso Ciampa, Being a Generational Talent

– WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Bron Breakker appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and discussed the upcoming WarGames match set for later this weekend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bron Breakker on working with NXT legends like Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa: “I’m working with guys like...
WWE
ComicBook

Johnny Gargano Confirms He'll Be at This Week's WWE NXT 2.0

Sunday's WWE NXT WarGames event ended with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller) defeating Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) inside WarGames. However, the big story surrounding the match was Gargano's contract status with the WWE. News broke recently that the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion had signed a one-week extension on his WWE deal and (based on a report that dropped just before the pay-per-view) all signs pointed to him leaving the company. Nobody on the broadcast outright said that, but plenty of hints were dropped — including Gargano returning to his classic "Rebel Heart" entrance theme and wrestling in gear that was a combination of his various cosplay ring gears from different TakeOvers.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Sends Heartwarming Message To Johnny Gargano Ahead Of NXT WarGames

Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) will take place in a WarGames match at tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event. Ciampa sent out this post on Instagram about how tonight could be...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Teases The End Of His NXT Run After WarGames

Johnny Gargano has been touted as the face of NXT by many fans due to his excellent feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. He has numerous nicknames such as Johnny Wrestling, Johnny TakeOver and more and they are all for a good reason. It seems his NXT run is over from the looks of it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Addresses WWE NXT Future, Attacked By NXT Superstar

Johnny Gargano looks to be staying in WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 saw Gargano come to the ring to address the crowd amid rumors of his departure. The announcers had teased that Gargano would be announcing future plans, and it was implied more than once that he may be leaving the company. Candice LeRae, and their dog, was even brought to NXT for a brief backstage segment where they kissed before Gargano went to the ring.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Sendoff Photos Following The Conclusion Of NXT

Following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s NXT, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly, both of whom are longtime mainstays of the former black & gold brand, received a proper sendoff from the crowd and WWE producer & trainer, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels. Both men have reportedly wrestled their last matches in NXT and will likely be moving on to other career opportunities.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, a newsworthy NXT

Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she breaks down the December 7th edition of this pretty newsworthy edition. This is a very honest review that includes insight and commentary from the live chat. A very fun show perfect for all NXT 2.0 fans. Topics Rundown:. Overall thoughts. Johnny Gargano gone...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Grayson Waller Attacks Johnny Gargano On WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano looks to be staying in WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 saw Gargano come to the ring to address the crowd amid rumors of his departure. The announcers had teased that Gargano would be announcing future plans, and it was implied more than once that he may be leaving the company. Candice LeRae, and their dog, was even brought to NXT for a brief backstage segment where they kissed before Gargano went to the ring.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Plans To Honor Candice LeRae During NXT WarGames Match Tonight

Lately, many have been talking about the fact that Johnny Gargano might leave NXT. Also in the equation have been a plethora of other NXT and WWE stars, but what of Candice LeRae? She’s out of action on maternity leave and she cannot compete in the women’s War Games match set to occur tonight.
WWE
Wrestling World

Is Tommaso Ciampa's contract really expiring?

Tommaso Ciampa has been holding the role of NXT Champion for several weeks now, with the very famous athlete who until a few years ago worked in all the independent federations of the United States, who has gradually become one of the most followed and most acclaimed athletes in the third WWE roster, so much so that in the end he also became absolute champion several times.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos & Video: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O’Reilly Have Emotional Farewells After WWE NXT?

A final farewell for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly took place after Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air. As we’ve noted, Gargano closed the show with an address for the crowd amid rumors of his NXT departure and future. He was attacked and then destroyed by Grayson Waller as the show went off the air. O’Reilly also worked the show, losing the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner. It’s been reported that Gargano’s original WWE contract expired on Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work WarGames, and that deal will expire on Friday, December 10 unless Gargano accepted the strong multi-year contract offer that was made to him. It’s also been reported that O’Reilly’s contract is expiring this week, and there’s been no word on if he’s re-signed.
WWE
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano on His Emotions Following Last Night’s Apparent WWE NXT Send-Off

– As previously noted, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly appeared to receive a send-off after last night’s WWE NXT went off the air. Earlier today, Gargano shared another tweet on the emotions for last night’s show. Johnny Gargano wrote on his Twitter, “Even after last night..I still...
WWE
PWMania

Johnny Gargano Says He Hopes He Made Fans Proud

Johnny Gargano took to Twitter today and issued another statement to fans. As noted, last night’s WWE NXT saw Gargano address the fans to close the show, amid rumors of his future and possible WWE departure. He was interrupted and attacked by Grayson Waller, who destroyed Gargano as the show went off the air. This led to speculation on Gargano possibly re-signing with WWE, but then an emotional (final?) farewell was held for Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly after the show.
WWE

