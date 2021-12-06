Johnny Gargano Teases The End Of His NXT Run After WarGames

Johnny Gargano might be the next big name from the NXT brand to leave the WWE, but it's not guaranteed as of yet. Earlier this week the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Gargano's contract was set to expire on Dec. 3, only for the NXT Triple Crown Champion to get booked for a WarGames match the NXT War Games pay-per-view on Dec. 5. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report that Gargano had signed a one-week extension that would keep him through the pay-per-view, which fans immediately started comparing to when Adam Cole signed his extension earlier in the summer, turned down WWE's offers for a full-time deal then jumped to All Elite Wrestling weeks after his final match at NXT TakeOver 36.
