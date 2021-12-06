ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Johnny Gargano Teases The End Of His NXT Run After WarGames

ringsidenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Gargano has been touted as the face of NXT by many fans due to his excellent feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. He has numerous nicknames such as Johnny Wrestling, Johnny TakeOver and more and they are all for a...

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Update on Johnny Gargano's WWE Status

Johnny Gargano might be the next big name from the NXT brand to leave the WWE, but it's not guaranteed as of yet. Earlier this week the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Gargano's contract was set to expire on Dec. 3, only for the NXT Triple Crown Champion to get booked for a WarGames match the NXT War Games pay-per-view on Dec. 5. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report that Gargano had signed a one-week extension that would keep him through the pay-per-view, which fans immediately started comparing to when Adam Cole signed his extension earlier in the summer, turned down WWE's offers for a full-time deal then jumped to All Elite Wrestling weeks after his final match at NXT TakeOver 36.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Signs Very Short WWE NXT Contract Extension

Johnny Gargano is going to be a part of this year’s WarGames pay-per-view and that surprised a lot of people. As it turns out some paperwork needed to be signed before he could take on that match. According to a report from Fightful Select, Gargano signed a one-week extension on...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Emotional And Cryptic Promo After NXT WarGames

The emotional way to go. There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last year and a half and NXT has been changed more than almost anything else. The show is now almost nothing like what it was before, but one of the few constants has been some of the wrestlers. However, now it seems that we might be seeing one of the wrestlers around for a little while longer, but it might be a very little while.
WWE
UPI News

WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE NXT. Gargano, who has been with NXT since 2015, gave a heartfelt message following WarGames on Sunday about his future. It remains unclear if Gargano is going to stay in NXT or even WWE.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Combat#Nxt Wargames#Ciampa#Team 2 0
FanSided

NXT WarGames Preview and Predictions

The NXT superstars are set to settle their disputes in an all-time favorite, WarGames. This year’s theme seems to put the NXT originals versus the new generation of talent. The card features its traditional five-match outline with two WarGames bouts. Will Sunday be an official passing of the torch?. It...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Plans To Honor Candice LeRae During NXT WarGames Match Tonight

Lately, many have been talking about the fact that Johnny Gargano might leave NXT. Also in the equation have been a plethora of other NXT and WWE stars, but what of Candice LeRae? She’s out of action on maternity leave and she cannot compete in the women’s War Games match set to occur tonight.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Johnny Gargano addresses the fans

The WarGames fallout edition of NXT was headlined by Johnny Gargano addressing his future. Gargano said he doesn't know what his immediate future holds. Gargano said he may do some things here and there, but the one thing he knows for sure is that he's going to start the most important job of his life when he becomes a father in February.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano on His Emotions Following Last Night’s Apparent WWE NXT Send-Off

– As previously noted, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly appeared to receive a send-off after last night’s WWE NXT went off the air. Earlier today, Gargano shared another tweet on the emotions for last night’s show. Johnny Gargano wrote on his Twitter, “Even after last night..I still...
WWE
Fightful

NXT WarGames 2021 - Men's WarGames Match Result

Bron Breakker led Team 2.0 to victory in WarGames. After a hellacious WarGames match, the NXT veterans left it all in the ring. DIY got back together briefly, but ultimately, It was Team 2.0's night. Men's WarGames Match. Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Sendoff Photos Following The Conclusion Of NXT

Following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s NXT, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly, both of whom are longtime mainstays of the former black & gold brand, received a proper sendoff from the crowd and WWE producer & trainer, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels. Both men have reportedly wrestled their last matches in NXT and will likely be moving on to other career opportunities.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Addresses WWE NXT Future, Attacked By NXT Superstar

Johnny Gargano looks to be staying in WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 saw Gargano come to the ring to address the crowd amid rumors of his departure. The announcers had teased that Gargano would be announcing future plans, and it was implied more than once that he may be leaving the company. Candice LeRae, and their dog, was even brought to NXT for a brief backstage segment where they kissed before Gargano went to the ring.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy