Phylip Dean Wolf Obituary

Phylip Dean Wolf, son of Julius Jens and Cecelia Leone (Thielen) Wolf, was born November 25, 1930, at his parents’ home in Hamlin Township Audubon County, Iowa and died December 2, 2021, in Republic, Missouri, near his home in Marionville, after a period of hospitalization in Joplin, Missouri.

He graduated from Exira, Iowa High School and in 1952 was enlisted into the Army and served two years during the Korean Conflict. He was married to Ardis Jorgensen and in January 1954 to this union was born a son, Neal Wolf. After Ardis’s death, he was united in marriage to Jane Redman. He farmed and raised purebred angus cattle in the Exira area and in 1992, he and Jane moved to Marionville, Missouri, where Phyl continued to raise cattle through 2021. At the time of his death, he and Jane were members of First Baptist Church in Marionville.

Also preceding him in death were his parents, his infant sister and brother, and brothers James and David. Survivors include his wife, Jane; sisters Betty Simonsen and Harriet Jayne, both of Exira, his son Neal of Bagley, Iowa, step-children Cydney Lindeman of Atlantic, Iowa and Jim Redman of Estes Park, Colorado, 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements pending with Kessler Funeral Home.