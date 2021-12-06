ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exira, IA

Phylip Dean Wolf Obituary

By Frank Rizzo
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rAsf_0dF9DdJj00

Phylip Dean Wolf, son of Julius Jens and Cecelia Leone (Thielen) Wolf, was born November 25, 1930, at his parents’ home in Hamlin Township Audubon County, Iowa and died December 2, 2021, in Republic, Missouri, near his home in Marionville, after a period of hospitalization in Joplin, Missouri.

He graduated from Exira, Iowa High School and in 1952 was enlisted into the Army and served two years during the Korean Conflict. He was married to Ardis Jorgensen and in January 1954 to this union was born a son, Neal Wolf. After Ardis’s death, he was united in marriage to Jane Redman. He farmed and raised purebred angus cattle in the Exira area and in 1992, he and Jane moved to Marionville, Missouri, where Phyl continued to raise cattle through 2021. At the time of his death, he and Jane were members of First Baptist Church in Marionville.

Also preceding him in death were his parents, his infant sister and brother, and brothers James and David. Survivors include his wife, Jane; sisters Betty Simonsen and Harriet Jayne, both of Exira, his son Neal of Bagley, Iowa, step-children Cydney Lindeman of Atlantic, Iowa and Jim Redman of Estes Park, Colorado, 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements pending with Kessler Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Gary Lee Rasmussen Obituary

Funeral services for 79 year old Gary Lee Rasmussen, of Exira, Iowa, will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Kessler Funeral Home in Exira, Iowa. Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery. Family visitation will be Monday, December 13 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Kessler Funeral Home. Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

>>Iowa DNR Concerned After 4 Hunter Shootings

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa D-N-R is asking hunters to review safety procedures after several weekend hunting accidents — including one that was fatal. Conservation officers are still investigating the details of the shooting of 37-year-old Nathan Sharpnack of Winterset — who was hit and died while deer hunting in Marion County Saturday. They have also received reports of a hunter taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach while deer hunting in southern Muscatine County. Another person was treated and released from the hospital in Waukon after a slug grazed his right hand and forearm during a deer drive in Allamakee County. A pheasant hunter was hit with four pellets in the neck and face area while hunting in Calhoun County. He was treated and released. The D-N-R education coordinator says it’s time for everyone to step back and review safe hunting practices to avoid any more shootings.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s longest serving prison inmate dies at age 84

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 84-year-old man convicted of killing a northeast Iowa police officer nearly 65 years ago who later saw his death sentenced commuted to life in prison has died at the state penitentiary in Fort Madison. Warren John Nutter was the state’s longest serving inmate. Iowa prison officials say he died of natural causes Wednesday morning in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary where he had been housed due to chronic illness. He was 18 when he was sentenced to death by hanging in February 1956 after pleading guilty to killing Independence police officer Harold Pearce. In 1957, Gov. Herschel Loveless commuted his death sentence to life in prison.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 944 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, December 1 through Wednesday, December 8. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 481 additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 49 in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
Colorado State
City
Exira, IA
City
Bagley, IA
State
Missouri State
Western Iowa Today

DCI Investigates Iowa Falls Officer-Involved Shooting

(Iowa Falls) The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Iowa Falls. At approximately 7:03 this (Wednesday) morning, the Iowa Falls Police Department, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a request for assistance from a female regarding a male that was stalking her by following her in his vehicle. The two have had a previous relationship. Officers responded to the area of Siloam Ave and River Street in Iowa Falls and witnessed the male strike the female’s vehicle with his vehicle. Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle, when he refused and displayed a shotgun. Officers were able to get the female to safety. The suspect refused commands and attempted to flee the scene when he was shot by officers. The suspect died of his injuries.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Staff Assault: Iowa State Penitentiary

(Fort Madison) A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary on the evening of Sunday, December 5. A response team was assisting with an inmate that was uncooperative and had attempted to assault another officer. The officer involved was assisting with the removal of the uncooperative inmate from a cell when assaulted with a sharp object.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy