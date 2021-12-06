ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vevek Paul awarded 'Asia's Most creative Entrepreneur' in Dubai

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/ATK): Vevek Paul, founder of The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) and CEO of the production house Cinemaddicts9, was recently honoured at the 15th Edition of Asia Africa BusinessSocial Forum 2021 (AABSF). He was awarded with the title of 'Asia's Most creative Entrepreneur' and...

