Russian wheat down with global benchmarks after rising for six weeks

 3 days ago

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat fell last week after rising for six weeks as a report that the world's largest wheat exporter is considering an export quota that would be less restrictive than feared hit prices in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein...

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 12-14 cents, soybeans down 7-8 cents, corn down 1 cent

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 14 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight as favorable conditions across the southern hemisphere ease supply concerns amid strong global demand. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dropped to its 50-day moving average overnight, its lowest since Nov. 30. * U.S. exporters sold 239,900 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 2, up from the previous week, but down 27% from the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 50,000 to 400,000 million tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 22.1 million tonnes of wheat in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, up from its previous estimate of 20.4 million tonnes. * Brazil's 2021/2022 wheat crop is expected to reach 7.811 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 7.689 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 6.235 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 13-1/2 cents at $7.81 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 13-1/4 cents lower at $7.98-3/4, and MGEX March spring wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at $10.28 a bushel. CORN - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn futures were mostly unchanged overnight, ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report. * Exporters sold 1,132,500 tonnes of corn the week ended Dec. 2, up 11% from the previous week and 2% above the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 600,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Brazil's 2021/2022 corn crop is expected to reach 117.181 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 116.712 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 87.049 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * Argentine corn farmers are set for a late season planting blitz to avoid possible dryness over the months ahead, a strategy expected to propel both a record harvest and record exports. * March corn last traded 1/2 cent lower at $5.86-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybeans dipped overnight, pressured by a strengthening Brazilian soybean crop forecast, though strong export sales eased losses. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract dipped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * Exporters sold 280,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations; 140,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 140,000 tonnes for the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to reach 142.789 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 142.009 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 137.321 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * Exporters sold 1,637,900 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 2, up 54% from the previous week and 27% more than the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 1 million to 1.7 million tonnes. * January soybeans last traded 6-1/2 cents lower at $12.54-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)
UPDATE 1-InVivo seals Soufflet takeover in 2.2 bln euro French agrifood deal

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - InVivo has completed the acquisition of Soufflet in a deal that values its French agribusiness peer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), InVivo's chief executive said on Thursday. The takeover, which was agreed in May following exclusive negotiations that began in January, will give rise...
France's InVivo completes 2.2 bln euro Soufflet takeover

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - InVivo has completed the acquisition of Soufflet in a deal that values its French agribusiness peer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.49 billion), InVivo's chief executive said on Thursday. To help finance the acquisition, InVivo is opening the capital of Soufflet's malt division to KKR, Credit...
ASIA RICE-Indian prices fall to five-year low as rupee weakens

* Local rates up in Bangladesh, officials blame hoarding. * India now competitive in the world market - exporter. Dec 9 (Reuters) - Rice export prices in India this week slipped to their lowest since December 2016 as a weaker rupee allowed exporters to cut rates amid climbing local supply from fresh crops.
EU sees biofuel consumption fall by 2031, palm oil imports slump

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Biofuel consumption in the European Union is set to fall by 2031 as road transport moves away from fossil fuel, while palm oil imports would plummet, slashed by stricter environment regulation, the European Commission said on Thursday. In its 2021-2031 Agricultural Outlook, the Commission projected...
GRAINS-Wheat drops to one-month low, soy weak, corn firm ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 1.7% to a one-month low on Wednesday, pressured by a favorable weather forecast for U.S. crops and expectations for bumper Southern Hemisphere harvests, traders said. Soybean futures also were lower while corn edged higher for the sixth time in seven sessions...
USDA updates farmer-reported U.S. crop planting totals for December

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Farmers participating in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings" by Dec. 1 of 639,191 acres of corn, 341,314 acres of soybeans and 292,521 acres of wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. Producers enrolled in subsidy programs as of Dec. 1 reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 91.357 million acres of corn, 86.254 million acres of soybeans and 49.434 million acres of wheat. Producers that enroll in several Farm Services Agency programs must submit to USDA an annual report regarding all cropland use on their farms. USDA uses the information as an element in its crop estimates, which cover all farms, not just those that participate in the farm program. The following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in December 2021, November 2021 and December 2020, based on a survey of farms (all figures in thousands of acres): U.S. grain and soy plantings Prevented plantings (thousands of acres) Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 639 639 6,186 Soybeans 341 341 1,476 Wheat 293 293 1,272 Total for all U.S. crops 2,104 2,104 10,219 U.S. plantings including failed acres Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 91,357 91,354 88,574 Soybeans 86,254 86,249 82,001 Wheat 49,434 49,426 46,199 Total for all U.S. crops 254,162 254,144 244,144 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Paul Simao)
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat stocks seen higher as export competition rises

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic wheat stocks will be bigger than previously forecast as overseas demand for U.S. supplies wanes due to improved outlooks for production in key export competitors such as Australia, Russia and Canada, the government said on Thursday. The report could ease concerns over global food...
U.S. wheat futures sink to one-month low as USDA raises global supply outlook

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased its global supply forecast in a monthly report. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures settled down 17-3/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since Nov. 9. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was off 15-1/2 cents at $7.96-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery was down 13 cents at $10.22-1/4 a bushel. * In a monthly report on Thursday, the USDA raised its global 2021/22 season wheat ending stocks view by a greater-than-anticipated 2.38 million tonnes on a stronger production outlook for Australia, Canada and Russia, the top exporter. * Exporters sold a net 239,898 tonnes of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 2, the USDA said in a weekly report. The total was within trade estimates for 50,000 to 400,000 million tonnes. * Argentina's wheat crop forecasts have also increased, according to estimates this week by the Rosario Grains Exchange and the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. * Brazil's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected to reach 7.811 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 7.689 million in the agency's previous forecast and 6.235 million tonnes in 2020/21. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Marguerita Choy)
GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-month low as USDA projects larger world crop; corn, soy rise

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slumped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected global production and stocks in a monthly report that reinforced a recent spate of bearish news. Corn and soybean futures tracked wheat lower, but promptly rebounded from...
CBOT soybeans rise after USDA tightens global stocks view

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) trimmed its global supply outlook despite market expectations for an increase. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 3-1/2 cents at $12.64-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil fell 0.70 cent to 54.85 cents per lb while CBOT January soymeal gained $2.50 to end at $359.70 a ton. * In a monthly report, the USDA projected 2021/22 marketing year U.S. ending stocks at 340 million bushels, unchanged from a month earlier but below the average trade forecast for 352 million. Global ending stocks were seen at 102 million tonnes, below the average trade estimate for 104.13 million. * Brazil's CONAB on Thursday projected the country's 2021/22 soybean crop at 142.789 million tonnes, up from the prior estimate for 142.009 million and 137.321 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season. * In a weekly report, the USDA said net U.S. soybean exports in the week ended Dec. 2 rose to a five-week high of 1,637,888 tonnes, near the high end of a range of analyst estimates. China, Egypt and Spain were top buyers. * The USDA also reported 280,000 tonnes in U.S. soybean export sales to undisclosed buyers on Thursday via its daily reporting system. Shipment was for the current and next marketing years. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)
USDA data is neutral to negative for corn, soybean markets

The pile of U.S. soybeans is getting smaller than expected, according to the USDA. At the close, the March corn futures closed 4 1/2¢ higher at $5.91. May futures ended 4 1/4¢ higher at $5.93. July corn futures closed 3¢ higher at $5.91. January soybean futures finished...
GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower, while soybeans were trading flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
UPDATE 2-Brazil's BRF aims at operating own China food factory - executive

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA plans to start producing meat in China as part of an aggressive growth plan that could more than double annual net sales by 2030, executives said during a company presentation on Wednesday. BRF mainly serves the Chinese market via...
Brazil's BRF faced unprecedented 2021 inflationary pressure

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken and poultry processor BRF SA faced unprecedented inflationary pressure on costs this year, when corn, soymeal and packaging prices more than doubled, CEO Lorival Luz said during a company presentation on Wednesday. Luz said that although higher input prices squeezed profit margins...
