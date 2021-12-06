Russian wheat down with global benchmarks after rising for six weeks

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Farmers participating in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings" by Dec. 1 of 639,191 acres of corn, 341,314 acres of soybeans and 292,521 acres of wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. Producers enrolled in subsidy programs as of Dec. 1 reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 91.357 million acres of corn, 86.254 million acres of soybeans and 49.434 million acres of wheat. Producers that enroll in several Farm Services Agency programs must submit to USDA an annual report regarding all cropland use on their farms. USDA uses the information as an element in its crop estimates, which cover all farms, not just those that participate in the farm program. The following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in December 2021, November 2021 and December 2020, based on a survey of farms (all figures in thousands of acres): U.S. grain and soy plantings Prevented plantings (thousands of acres) Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 639 639 6,186 Soybeans 341 341 1,476 Wheat 293 293 1,272 Total for all U.S. crops 2,104 2,104 10,219 U.S. plantings including failed acres Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 91,357 91,354 88,574 Soybeans 86,254 86,249 82,001 Wheat 49,434 49,426 46,199 Total for all U.S. crops 254,162 254,144 244,144 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Paul Simao)
