China reaps bumper 2021 harvest with grain output up 2 pct

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China secured yet another bumper harvest this year, with grain output up 2 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday. China's grain output reached nearly 683 billion kg in 2021, up 13.4 billion kg from last year. This is...

Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

13 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan air defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], December 12 (ANI): Thirteen Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday. This came on the day Nicaragua severed ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with China. The 13 Chinese planes entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ, with a sortie of two H-6 bombers and...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Country that could lead global food market in 2025 revealed

Russian agriculture is on course to lead the global food market starting in 2025, showing steady growth while the global agro-industrial complex is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say. "We can see a serious [post-Covid-19 pandemic] decline in the global agro-industrial complex, where our country is showing good...
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Grains set up for tight trading range amid fluff and news

Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. On Friday, Dec. 3, Stats Canada released their final 2021 crop production report. The report was negative wheat as production came in below trade expectations. The report estimated all wheat production at 21.65 million metric tons versus expectations of 21.2 million metric tons and 35.2 million metric tons last year (-39%). Spring wheat production was estimated at 16.01 million metric tons versus expectations of 14.7 million metric tons and 25.8 million metric tons last year (-38%). Durum production was estimated at 2.65 million metric tons versus expectations of 3.6 million metric tons and 6.57 million metric tons last year (-60%).
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Flat, Soybeans Up

Corn trade is flat to 1 cent higher, beans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 14 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny higher with range-bound action continuing, and a sale of 1.844 million metric tons of corn to Mexico on the daily wire of mostly old crop. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after the Christmas driving season, with support from cheaper natural gas and the weekly report showing production 55,000 barrels per day higher; stocks were up by 163,000 barrels per day.
AGRICULTURE
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
neworleanssun.com

China's service trade up 12.7 pct in Jan.-Oct.

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's service trade rose 12.7 percent year on year to reach 4.2 trillion yuan (about 659.41 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday. Of the total, service exports totalled nearly 2 trillion yuan, up 29...
ECONOMY
maryvilleforum.com

New COVID variant shakes up grain market

The news of a new COVID-19 variant put a scare into the grain markets last week as traders became concerned about future shutdowns in the economy. But despite that scare, the market continues to offer farmers high prices for corn and soybeans. “The new variant got the market shook up...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Australia's shortage of the diesel additive Adblue is serious, but there are ways to stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
INDUSTRY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
iowatorch.com

Miller-Meeks: Standing Up to China

This week, the United States announced a full diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. This is a small step toward holding the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable and I fully support this decision. The CCP leadership has committed mass atrocities and egregious human rights abuses that...
POLITICS
Aurora News Register

Grain Weevil start-up gaining traction

A Grain Weevil concept designed to improve grain bin safety is slowly but surely gaining traction and credibility as father and son co-founders Chad and Ben Johnson report significant progress in developing the foundation and funding needed to take their product to market nationwide. First introduced to area farmers in 2020, the Grain Weevil has evolved in look, design and functionality, based on…
AGRICULTURE
capeandislands.org

Cranberry growers wrap up difficult harvest

It was a tough year for Massachusetts cranberry growers. Most farmers saw below-average crops yields — some by as much as 40% according to Hilary Sandler, Director of the UMass Cranberry Station in Wareham. Sandler said weather conditions caused some fruit to spoil before harvest. “It was a warm and...
WAREHAM, MA

