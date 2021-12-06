ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to prison

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar's deposed state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to four years in prison on the first charges leveled against her by the ruling military junta. Former President Win Myint received a similar sentence. Suu Kyi was found guilty on Monday of inciting unrest and violating Covid-19...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Filipino, Russian Journalists to Receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

LONDON - Two journalists, one from the Philippines and the other from Russia, will receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring the pair for their efforts to safeguard press freedom. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest...
ASIA
AFP

Suu Kyi down but Myanmar democracy movement not out, say analysts

Myanmar's military hopes jailing Aung San Suu Kyi will be the "closing chapter" for its longtime nemesis and her party, but resistance to junta rule has already moved out from under her shadow, analysts say. Massive protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent followed Suu Kyi's detention in the early hours of the February 1 putsch that ended the Southeast Asian country's democratic interlude. While the junta has since brought a catalogue of charges against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate, and slapped her with a first sentence on Monday of two years in jail for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules, pro-democracy demonstrators are moving beyond the movement she led decades ago. Many protesters believe the current struggle must permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.
POLITICS
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
AFP

Champions of press freedom to accept Nobel Peace Prize

She risks prison, he has buried several colleagues: Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, two champions of the free press, will on Friday receive this year's Nobel Peace Prize honouring a profession under attack. This year's other Nobel laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics would normally receive their prizes at a separate ceremony in Stockholm on Friday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Military Government#Nobel Peace Prize#Un#Military Junta#Naypyidaw
The Independent

Ethiopian prime minister should be ‘stripped of Nobel Peace Prize’ – Jeremy Hunt

The prime minister of Ethiopia should be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize ministers have been told.The Conservative former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested it was “high time” Ethiopia’s leader, Abiy Ahmed returned the prize, which was awarded to him in 2019 for ending his country’s stalemate with neighbouring Eritrea.Mr Abiy is reported this month to have begun leading frontline troops in his government’s conflict with rebels from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, after vowing to “bury this enemy with our blood and bones and make the glory of Ethiopia high again”.In a question to Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA
AFP

Nobel Peace laureates slam persistant threat to press freedom

Despite its champions being honoured with a Nobel Peace Prize, press freedom has a "sword of Damocles" hanging over it, this year's two laureates lamented on Thursday. Maria Ressa of the Philippines, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, will receive their prize in Oslo on Friday for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression." "So far, press freedom is under threat," Ressa told a press briefing, when asked whether the prestigious award had improved the situation in her country, which ranks 138th in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom index. The 58-year-old journalist mentioned her compatriot and former colleague, Jess Malabanan, a reporter for the Manila Standard, who was shot in the head on Wednesday.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Indian farmers end year-long mass protests against Modi reforms

Indian farmers formally ended year-long mass protests Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandoned his push for agricultural reforms, defusing one of the biggest challenges faced by his government. Thousands of people have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year to campaign against laws they said would have led to a corporate takeover of the sector. Modi's administration rushed through a repeal of the laws last month in a rare backdown, and farmer representatives said they agreed to stand down after the government agreed to other demands. "Farmers' unity, peace and patience has been the key to the victory and this will not be allowed to erode in any circumstance," said Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, in a statement.
INDIA
dallassun.com

Uzbekistan urges International community to release Afghanistan's assets

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], December 9 (ANI): Uzbekistan has urged the international community to lift sanctions and unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan as the country is going through the worst humanitarian situation, local media reported on Thursday. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov in his contribution at the Italy-Central Asia...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami condemns lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot

Lahore [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): Pakistan's Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami has condemned the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot, The News International reported on Thursday. Last week, a mob in Pakistan's Sialkot had tortured the Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Militant Alliance Says It Will Not Extend Truce With Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - An outlawed militant alliance waging terrorist attacks in Pakistan has decided against extending a 30-day cease-fire with the government, accusing the other side of not honoring the terms of the deal. The so-called Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, made the announcement Thursday, hours before...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy