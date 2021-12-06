SUIC New York Office Announces A Solid Launch Lineup Of Its Starry Marketing Master Model That Will Bring Two Ecosystems, Midas Touch Lending-Borrowing and Beneway New Age Bank, To The 50 States In The U.S.

Company and Lending Syndicate Agree to Suspend Certain Covenants For Remainder of the Forbearance Period. AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets, today announced that the Company has entered into the Third Amendment to Forbearance Agreement with respect to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, as amended, with Citizens Bank as Administrative Agent for the Company's lenders. As previously reported, as of September 30, 2021, the Company was in violation of the Minimum Consolidated EBITDA Covenant as set forth by the Forbearance Agreement, as amended. The Lenders in the Third Amendment to the Forbearance Agreement, among other things, agreed to forbear with respect to the Minimum Consolidated EBITDA covenant violation and to suspend the Minimum Consolidated EBITDA covenant during the remainder of the forbearance period, which ends on February 28, 2022.

