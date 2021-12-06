ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORhub Announces Sean McMenamin as An Independent Member of The Board

 3 days ago

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) ORHub today announces Sean McMenamin's addition to the Board of Directors. Mr. McMenamin will help to provide board level oversight of the Company's leadership, potential acquisitions, and audits. 'I am grateful Mr. McMenamin accepted the invitation to join...

