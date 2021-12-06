ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate Leader, Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at 98

capecoddaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, KS (AP) – Elizabeth Dole has posted on social media that her...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Watch Live: Bob Dole remembered with funeral at Washington National Cathedral, tribute at WWII Memorial

WASHINGTON (KSNW) — The nation will continue to pay its respects to Senator Bob Dole today. Dole died in his sleep Sunday morning at the age of 98. Politicians and dignitaries have paid tribute since then, remembering the former presidential candidate as a hero for his service during World War II, as a leader who […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
Fox News

'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party. "As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Friday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Candidate#Ap#Republican
capecoddaily.com

Senate Rejects Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has narrowly approved a resolution to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up, which means the mandate… .
CONGRESS & COURTS
capecoddaily.com

Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors

AUGUSTA, GA (AP) – A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors. It’s the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan… .
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Dem governor declares COVID-19 emergency ‘over,’ says it’s ‘their own darn fault’ if unvaccinated get sick

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, declared in a new interview that the COVID-19 emergency is “over” and that he won’t be implementing another statewide mask mandate in response to the spread of the omicron variant, explaining that if people aren’t vaccinated at this point it’s their “own darn fault” if they get sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
mediaite.com

Peggy Noonan Says the Good News for ‘Dead’ Kamala Harris Is That ‘Expectations Are Low’ for Her

Wall Street Journal columnist and former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, Peggy Noonan, offered some leadership advice to Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. The subtitle on Noonan’s column warned that Harris’ “shaky standing is a danger to the country given the position she could fill” — referencing Harris’ abysmally low approval ratings and lackluster political clout. Noonan’s central thesis is that Harris “needs to get serious” for the good of the country, in the event she were to become president.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy