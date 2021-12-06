ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New ‘Flexible’ Mask Policy Prompts Protests At Westboro Schools

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcq0I_0dF9AtNA00

WESTBORO (CBS) – For the first time since the pandemic began, middle and high school students in Westboro were allowed to take their masks off inside classes Monday, as long as they’re vaccinated. The school board voted in favor of the new “flexible masking” policy on December 1.

“I was in a classroom today where more than half the students were unmasked, and I was completely anxious the entire time,” said one student who stood outside with a group of parents holding signs in protest. They said they were there in solidarity with a group of teachers who staged a walk-out at the end of the school day at Westboro High.

Masks are required in most Massachusetts schools at least until mid-January. But state education officials granted a waiver in Westboro because any school with a vaccination rate of at least 80% can apply for one.

In Westboro, 95% of kids 12 to 19-years-old are fully vaccinated. In the 5 to 11-year old group, 65% have had at least one shot. “If they’ve chosen to get vaccinated…they should be able to take a mask off in school,” said Westboro mom Nicole Sullivan. “These children are not wearing masks when they’re in movie theaters, they’re not wearing masks at The Garden if they’re vaccinated, so why are they wearing masks in school?”

Parents who showed up in protest say the Omicron COVID-19 variant heightens their concern around removing masks. “I think at some point it needs to be done. Now’s not the time. I’m not sure that winter is the time,” said Danielle Jordan. “It’s great to be a trend-setter, but hopefully it’s for positive things, and I just don’t want anybody to get sick,” she said.

The Westboro Board of Health held a virtual emergency meeting Monday night to discuss COVID rates and whether mask policies should be adjusted. Board of Health Chairman Dr. Nathan Walsh said more than 177 emails had been forwarded to him from members of the public with many different opinions.

Comments / 1

Related
wshu.org

New Haven's schools pass a new policy designed to protect transgender students

New Haven education officials approved a new policy that they said will help protect the identity, safety and rights of transgender students in schools in the city. The New Haven Board of Education voted unanimously Monday on a new policy for transgender students rights and protections. Sara Armstrong, who is a parent in the district, told the board that transgender students needed more protection and support as they are more vulnerable to homelessness, violence and suicide.
NEW HAVEN, CT
KAAL-TV

Eighth school staff member dies of COVID-19 this school year

(ABC 6 News) - Eight school staff members have died of COVID-19 in the current school year, matching the number of staffers who died during the entire previous school year, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The department’s weekly summary of COVID-19 infections and deaths...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WVNews

Masks in school are optional for the week

KINGWOOD — Preston County schools reopened on Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, students are wearing masks based on their school-to-school data. The percentage of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in each school will be used to determine whether masks will be...
KINGWOOD, WV
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
WZDX

Huntsville City Schools to continue masking with new 'Mask Matrix' procedure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Schools (HCS) Board of Education unanimously voted to update its masking policy at a special board meeting on Monday, November 29. "The superintendent's team has worked in conjunction with local health care experts and other community leaders to create a Mask Matrix that allows for flexibility within our schools," the proposal reads. "This proposed Mask Matrix was intentionally developed to allow for transparency using data that is readily available to all take holders in order to help our families understand the District's masking procedure for the second semester and make the best decision for their child."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Sullivan
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Schools Again Extend Mask Policy

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District extended its mask policy again. Face coverings will continue to be required for all students, staff and visitors inside district facilities for at least another month. The district’s face coverings requirement was set to expire Friday but was extended to Jan....
OSHKOSH, WI
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Parents sue Lake Central School Corp. over mask policy

ST. JOHN — Five parents are suing the Lake Central School Corporation over its mask policy. Justin and Adriana Skains, Theresa Ayi, and Timothy and Tricia Crowley filed a lawsuit in Lake Superior Court last week asking a judge to intervene and impose a mask-optional policy in Lake County's largest school district.
SAINT JOHN, IN
abc23.com

School Mask Mandate Ruling

Pennsylvania’s high court says that for now, an order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place. The state Supreme Court said Tuesday that could change again after it hears oral argument next week in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of a lawsuit that has overturned the mandate.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Mask Off#Westboro#Omicron#Covid#Opi
KNOX News Radio

GF school mask policy changes impact GFAFB

The decision by the Grand Forks School Board to end the mask mandate policy for in-school learning creates a unique situation for students and staff on the Grand Forks Air Force Base. The current Air Force policy is masking in all indoor facilities. 319th Reconnaissance Wing Commander Colonel Timothy Curry...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wnav.com

New School Masking Policy will be discussed at Tuesday meeting

A new statewide school masking policy could be announced within a few days. The Maryland Board of Education is expected to discuss the proposal when it meets Tuesday. There is currently a 180-day emergency regulation in place that requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in public schools statewide. The current regulations were passed by state lawmakers back in September and ends on February 25th, 2022.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Missouri students sue school district for punishing them over petition to bring back slavery

Four students who were disciplined for a "petition" they allegedly posted online seeking to bring slavery back are suing their Kansas City school district for what they believe are civil rights violations. The strange situation began when a pair of students - one biracial, and one Black - began bantering on social media. The petition was reportedly posted as part of their back and forth, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Friday. According to The Associated Press, the petition picked up traction online when other students began reacting to the post. National media coverage followed. In response to...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
beavercountyradio.com

Central Valley Superintendent Updates School Board on Masking Policy

Story by Sandy Giordanno, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Center Twp., Pa.) The Central Valley School Board received a report from Superintendent Dr. Nick Perry during Thursday night’s meeting about the state’s masking mandate that will continue until further notice. He said that the state Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the matter, Dr. Perry said he will update the board and community with any new information.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
scituation.net

New Adjustments to SHS Masking Policy

On Monday, December 6th, Scituate’s School Committee ruled in favor of amending the masking policy currently in place at Scituate Public Schools. Stating that “face coverings must be worn by all individuals in school buildings, on school grounds and on school transportation, even when social distancing is observed,” this change in policy allows for discretion of the masking policy to be at a building-level rather than as a district policy.
SCITUATE, MA
lobbyobserver.org

School Committee Made the Right Decision: It is Time to Start Flexible Masking

Since last Wednesday, I have seen a lot of concern from students, faculty, and parents, regarding the flexible masking being implemented this week. There have been many arguments made as to why we should be required to wear masks instead of having the option for vaccinated individuals to not wear masks. Personally, I feel that everyone should make the choice for themselves and that everyone should respect each other’s choices.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy