Boris Johnson is set to be forced to rely on Labour votes to put his Christmas Covid restrictions into law, as a slew of Tory rebels spoke out against his plan for vaccine passes.Labour support means no threat of defeat for the prime minister in the key vote next Tuesday, but a record revolt would represent a further indication of waning confidence in his leadership, already reeling over the Downing Street Christmas party scandal.Rebels were confident of topping the tally of 40 needed to neutralise Mr Johnson’s 79-seat majority, and there were expectations that the revolt could surpass the 49...

7 HOURS AGO