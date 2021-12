This pandemic time has been challenging for all of us, and the holiday party has taken on a new significance this year in providing space for reconnection and celebration. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. As the profession looks toward life on what (we are optimistic) is the tail end of the pandemic and returning to a new normal, law firm holiday parties are on the horizon. So, below find some thoughts and suggestions to make the most of the festivities. For lawyers not at firms, still stay tuned—much of our advice is transferable to the holiday party in other settings.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO