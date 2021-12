The new game by Falcon Age developer Outer Loop has been revealed as Thirsty Suitors. It's a joyful-looking game about a lady called Jala who's facing up to a life and decisions she once ran away from. This means dealing with an interfering family and even a string of exes and their broken hearts, which she appears to do by fighting them in exuberantly coloured showdowns. At one point, a presumed ex whips their top off to reveal a chiselled body before throwing a neon-outlined car at Jala.

