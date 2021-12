Friends from the North Shore and Arrowhead region of Minnesota, what you are about to read will probably shock you, and that's ok, but this needs to be said. The best pies made in Minnesota aren't from your area. Maybe that was true years and years ago, but if you want a slice of perfection or coconut cream, you've got to head to the Rapidan Dam Store/Cafe between April 1st and October 31st.

