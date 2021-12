Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -0.3%) projects that its new impact fund will raise more than $15B, exceeding its prior forecast of $12.5B. CEO Bruce Flatt said at the Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference that the Global Transition Fund capped the size of the fund, and said "it could have been more."

