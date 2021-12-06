Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

A Chicago jury reached guilty verdicts Thursday on five of six charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of falsely reporting that he was the victim of a disturbing, hate-fueled beating. The panel, which had deliberated since Wednesday afternoon, weighed six counts of felony disorderly conduct against Smollett...
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a Dante-esque scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
(CNN) — While Trump true-believers like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are loudly not cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a flurry of activity behind the scenes suggests progress for the inquiry. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility.
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Trump 's effort to block the National Archives from turning over his White House's records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected Trump's lawyers' arguments that...
President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday afternoon to assure him that the U.S. and European allies will take “strong” steps to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine. The call Thursday afternoon lasted over an hour, and a senior Biden administration official characterized it as...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.
Comments / 0