Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager to become the sixth German to coach in the Premier League Here, the PA news agency looks at the mixed record of the previous five, with success for Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel but little else to get excited about.Felix Magath12 matches, won 3, drew 3, lost 6; win percentage 25.0Arriving having won Bundesliga titles with both Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, Magath was brought in to save Fulham from relegation in February 2014. Twelve matches and 12 points later, they were dowm and he was sacked in September of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO