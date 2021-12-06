ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

How to Buy Tickets for 2021 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

By Jude Walker
 3 days ago
Chris Graythen, Getty Images

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team will be back in The Big Easy in a couple of weeks as they play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The game will be held on Saturday, December 18th at the Caesars Superdome and kick-off is set for 8:15 pm.

RaginCajuns.com

This all should be old hat for Cajuns fans since this will be the school’s sixth trip to the NOLA Bowl.

As many of you know, the ticket buying process for the New Orleans Bowl is a little more involved than purchasing tickets for a regular-season game. As usual, RCAF members and season ticket holders will have first priority for tickets.

Below is the information you will need to know before you get ready to buy your tickets to the game.

Total Ticket Prices

  • Lower Level – $65 (base: $60 + facility fee $3.00 + Box Office service charge $2.00)
  • $44.50 (base: $40 + facility fee $3.00 + Box Office service charge: $1.50)

Bowl Deposits

  • Fans will be able to go on account manager and place a bowl deposit for however many seats they would like to purchase. Click here to make your bowl deposit.
  • The deposit will be the $44.50 price per ticket plus a one-time per order fee of $5.50.
  • Fans will have until the priority point deadline to place a deposit.
  • After the deadline, fans will be ranked in priority point order and seated in this order.
  • If the fan gets selected for the higher price tickets, their credit card will automatically be charged the difference.

Bowl Ticket Deadline

  • Dec. 5 – Deposits live on Account Manager for Season Ticket Members
  • Dec. 6-9 – Calls regarding requests
  • Dec. 9 – Allocations begin
  • Dec. 10 – Bowl Tickets open to General Public

Ticket Allotment Based on Giving Level

  • $50 – 2 tickets
  • $100 – 2 tickets
  • $300 – 4 tickets
  • $750 – 4 tickets
  • $1.5k – 6 tickets
  • $3k – 8 tickets
  • $5k – 10 tickets
  • $7.5k – 12 tickets
  • $10k – 14 tickets
  • $15k – 16 tickets
  • $25k – 18 tickets
  • $50k – 20 tickets
  • $75k – 22 tickets
  • $100k – 24 tickets

For complete NOLA Bowl information, including Covid-19 details, parking, hotels, Superdome bag policy, visit the 2021 Louisiana Football Central page at RaginCajuns.com .

